Daniel Wong is escorted by police to his office for a police search on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
At least four suspects released on bail after being accused of helping Hong Kong fugitives flee, others expected to follow, source says
- The 11 were arrested by the police force’s National Security Department on Thursday morning
- Police source says the force will not prosecute the group at this stage, although the investigation is ongoing
