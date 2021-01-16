Police are looking into viral videos which show two naked men masturbating and having sexual intercourse on a MTR train. Photo: Shutterstock Police are looking into viral videos which show two naked men masturbating and having sexual intercourse on a MTR train. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police launch probe after video of two men having sex on MTR train goes viral

  • Clip recorded in an empty train carriage on Tung Chung line
  • MTR Corporation says it has no knowledge of the source of the video or when it was filmed, and did not receive any report from passengers

Updated: 7:50pm, 16 Jan, 2021

