Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests: five fugitives who fled to Taiwan ‘seeking asylum in the United States’
- US-based Samuel Chu of Hong Kong Democracy Council says he ‘would be overjoyed to welcome them as they seek asylum’ in the country
- The fugitives, all aged below 30, face arrest or charges in connection with taking part in the 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong
