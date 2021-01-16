Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook
Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook

Hong Kong protests

Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: five fugitives who fled to Taiwan ‘seeking asylum in the United States’

  • US-based Samuel Chu of Hong Kong Democracy Council says he ‘would be overjoyed to welcome them as they seek asylum’ in the country
  • The fugitives, all aged below 30, face arrest or charges in connection with taking part in the 2019 anti-government protests in Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook
Five Hong Kong fugitives were intercepted by Taiwan’s coastguard in July last year . Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE