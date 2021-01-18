A District Court judge on Monday warned against political displays in his courtroom. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong judge opens protest-related trial with warning against political displays
- District Judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi says he ‘will not accept, or allow, any tools and documents bearing political statements’
- The warning came a week after a different judge sparked debate for ejecting people from the courtroom for wearing face masks appearing to bear a political slogan
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A District Court judge on Monday warned against political displays in his courtroom. Photo: Warton Li