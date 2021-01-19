The robbers struck at the Ricky Centre in Kwun Tong. Photo: Google Map
Crime
Gang snatches HK$3.5 million from Hong Kong cryptocurrency trader at knifepoint after she transfers digital tokens to ‘buyer’
- Woman was paid HK$3.5 million in cash after using her iPhone to complete an online transaction to sell USDT tokens, police source says
- Three men then rushed from a room, and grabbed the money and iPhone before locking her in office
