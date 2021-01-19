Customs has made another record seizure of fake surgical masks. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong customs seizes 333,000 fake N95 respirators in city’s largest confiscation of counterfeit masks
- Record haul, worth HK$8.5 million, is third such bust in as many months, Customs and Excise officials reveal
- The bogus 3M-brand N95 respirators were bound for overseas markets, as global fight against Covid-19 continues
