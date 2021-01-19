Police say their investigation is continuing and further arrests are possible. Photo: Facebook
Scams and swindles
Ten domestic helpers in group arrested in Hong Kong over multimillion-dollar bank accounts used in money laundering
- Dozens of accounts were involved in the scam and funds believed to be tied to online fraud cases reported in Hong Kong and abroad
- Officers from Tuen Mun district detain 11 women in raids across city between last Wednesday and Monday this week
Topic | Scams and swindles
Police say their investigation is continuing and further arrests are possible. Photo: Facebook