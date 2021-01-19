The high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon, where a special arrangement allows for the enforcement of national laws inside the city. Photo: Roy Issa The high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon, where a special arrangement allows for the enforcement of national laws inside the city. Photo: Roy Issa
Lawyers for Hong Kong government argue Beijing’s decision endorsing ‘co-location’ arrangement ‘as good as binding’

  • Appellants insist the set-up, which allows national laws to be enforced at the high-speed rail terminus in West Kowloon, violates the city’s mini-constitution
  • Lawyers for the government, however, maintain any questions of constitutionality were cleared up when China’s top legislative body approved the scheme

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:32pm, 19 Jan, 2021

