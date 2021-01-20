A scene from the police’s new promotional video aimed at boosting their image Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police
Can a flashy, action-packed PR video by Hong Kong police win them new supporters?
- Force says video showing elite officers responding to a simulated attack by terrorists is aimed at demonstrating their skills and dedication
- But critics claim the action-packed sequences bear little resemblance to officers’ level of professionalism and are an attempt to whitewash past failures
