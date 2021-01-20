Hong Kong police made their biggest money-laundering bust in nearly a decade on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Police arrest seven Hong Kong bankers in HK$6.3 billion money-laundering bust – the biggest case in nearly a decade
- Officers also seized HK$7.8 million in cash at the home of one of the suspects, who were detained in a series of raids across the city on Tuesday
- The five men and two women, accused of helping set up 14 accounts, are the first bankers arrested for money-laundering, police superintendent says
Topic | Crime
