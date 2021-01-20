Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts in Kowloon City on April 24, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts in Kowloon City on April 24, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts in Kowloon City on April 24, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: ousted opposition lawmaker found guilty of assaulting police loses appeal against conviction

  • Au Nok-hin was found guilty of attacking Constable Kwan Chi-ho and yelling at Superintendent Ko Chun-pong through a loudhailer in April 2020
  • Madam Justice Maggie Poon reserves her reasons, to be handed down on a later date, but says Au was hostile towards officers on site

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 5:09pm, 20 Jan, 2021

