Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts in Kowloon City on April 24, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: ousted opposition lawmaker found guilty of assaulting police loses appeal against conviction
- Au Nok-hin was found guilty of attacking Constable Kwan Chi-ho and yelling at Superintendent Ko Chun-pong through a loudhailer in April 2020
- Madam Justice Maggie Poon reserves her reasons, to be handed down on a later date, but says Au was hostile towards officers on site
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Au Nok-hin at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Courts in Kowloon City on April 24, 2020. Photo: Winson Wong