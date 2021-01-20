Customs and police officials seized a large quantity of illicit cigarettes at a storage shed in the New Territories on Tuesday. May Tse
Hong Kong authorities seize HK$46 million worth of illicit cigarettes, arrest five in New Territories raid
- The seizure was the second multimillion-dollar cigarette bust to be made in the area in just four days
- The massive haul brought the total value of contraband smokes seized in the first 19 days of the year to HK$76 million
Customs and police officials seized a large quantity of illicit cigarettes at a storage shed in the New Territories on Tuesday. May Tse