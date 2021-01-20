The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout
Suspected ketamine worth about HK$12 million airmailed into Hong Kong as milk powder from the Netherlands
- Two people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon when the consignment, believed to be meant for local use, was delivered to Fanling
- In a follow-up raid, another 1.8kg of crystal meth and 700 grams of cocaine were found in Cheung Sha Wan
Topic | Drugs
