The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout
The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Suspected ketamine worth about HK$12 million airmailed into Hong Kong as milk powder from the Netherlands

  • Two people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon when the consignment, believed to be meant for local use, was delivered to Fanling
  • In a follow-up raid, another 1.8kg of crystal meth and 700 grams of cocaine were found in Cheung Sha Wan

Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 8:15pm, 20 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout
The haul of 19.2kg of ketamine was found hidden in an air consignment that was selected for inspection after arriving at the airport’s cargo terminal last Saturday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE