Some unfortunate patrons of the Happy Valley Recreation Ground returned to their lockers to find their wallets missing. Photo: Keith Chan
Hong Kong police arrest three for stealing credit cards from lockers at Happy Valley sports facility, spending HK$500,000

  • Police say the trio would target combination locks that could be easily opened, then make purchases with the cards they stole the same day
  • The group allegedly bought luxury handbags and mobile phones they could later sell for cash

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:15pm, 21 Jan, 2021

