Hong Kong police arrest three for stealing credit cards from lockers at Happy Valley sports facility, spending HK$500,000
- Police say the trio would target combination locks that could be easily opened, then make purchases with the cards they stole the same day
- The group allegedly bought luxury handbags and mobile phones they could later sell for cash
