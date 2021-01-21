Wong Chi-man, acting chief inspector of the narcotics bureau, demonstrates how the ketamine had been concealed in tins of skin cream. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police arrest one in connection with 62kg of ketamine discovered in tins of skin cream
- Police estimate the ketamine had a street value of nearly HK$40 million
- Two others were arrested in connection with a separate bust in which some HK$12 million worth of ketamine was seized
Topic | Drugs
