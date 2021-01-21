A partner in a Hong Kong conveyancing firm has filed for judicial review at the High Court after the Law Society moved to close his practice. Photo: Warton Li
Partner in Hong Kong law firm issues legal challenge against regulator’s decision to shut his practice down
- Ng Wing-hung, of conveyancing firm Wong, Fung & Co, insists that client funds now frozen by the Law Society were ‘never in jeopardy’
- Many of the firm’s clients have been unable to complete real estate transactions since the society intervened
Topic | Hong Kong courts
A partner in a Hong Kong conveyancing firm has filed for judicial review at the High Court after the Law Society moved to close his practice. Photo: Warton Li