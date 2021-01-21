Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman facing firearms charge after being arrested carrying stun gun shaped like cigarette lighter

  • The 41-year-old was detained during a police operation in Sham Shui Po and is expected in court on Friday
  • Possession of firearms without a licence carries maximum penalty of 14 years in jail and HK$100,000 fine

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:20pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE