Police display some of the stun guns seized during a press briefing in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong woman facing firearms charge after being arrested carrying stun gun shaped like cigarette lighter
- The 41-year-old was detained during a police operation in Sham Shui Po and is expected in court on Friday
- Possession of firearms without a licence carries maximum penalty of 14 years in jail and HK$100,000 fine
Topic | Crime
