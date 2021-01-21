Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP
Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Senior lands official takes legal action against boss after waiting eight years for approval to build houses in Hong Kong

  • Lands Department assistant director Anita Lam and her husband apply for judicial review over rebuilding application, first submitted on October 10, 2012
  • Couple’s lawyers say application was processed smoothly until summer of 2014, when a newspaper ran a story about Lam’s land purchase

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:03pm, 21 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP
Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE