Anita Lam and her husband bought farmland in Tsing Tam Village in 2012. Photo: SCMP
Senior lands official takes legal action against boss after waiting eight years for approval to build houses in Hong Kong
- Lands Department assistant director Anita Lam and her husband apply for judicial review over rebuilding application, first submitted on October 10, 2012
- Couple’s lawyers say application was processed smoothly until summer of 2014, when a newspaper ran a story about Lam’s land purchase
