Paul Harris, the new chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, meets the press after being elected unopposed on Thursday. Photo: Dickson Lee
New head of top Hong Kong legal body wants government to amend national security law so countries will reinstate extradition agreements
- Paul Harris elected as new chairman of city’s Bar Association on Thursday
- Veteran human rights barrister pledges to strengthen rule of law in Hong Kong
