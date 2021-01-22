The High Court has cleared three police officers of making false statements regarding an arrest four years ago. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge overturns police officers’ convictions for making false statements
- Judge Isaac Tam finds that the officers’ omission of certain details in their notes and statements ‘should never be repeated’, but did not constitute a false statement
- The officers’ convictions had stemmed from an incident in which they inaccurately described how they came to confiscate drugs from a suspect
