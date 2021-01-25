A Tuen Mun Court judge found a 15-year-old boy guilty of vandalising a Best Mart 360 branch early last year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teen found guilty of vandalising shop that had drawn protesters’ ire
- Judge remands 15-year-old in custody to await sentencing for trashing the Best Mart 360 branch
- The boy had initially denied involvement, but judge was unconvinced, noting he had changed his story multiple times under cross-examination
