San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps
San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police searching for driver of bloodied car thought to have hit and killed elderly woman in Tuen Mun

  • The woman, in her 90s, was found on San Sau Street and pronounced dead at the scene
  • A car with blood on it was also found nearby, but no one was inside

Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:05pm, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps
San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps
READ FULL ARTICLE