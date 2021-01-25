San Sau Street, in Tuen Mun, where an elderly woman found dead after a suspected hit-and-run accident. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong police searching for driver of bloodied car thought to have hit and killed elderly woman in Tuen Mun
- The woman, in her 90s, was found on San Sau Street and pronounced dead at the scene
- A car with blood on it was also found nearby, but no one was inside
