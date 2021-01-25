As of Monday afternoon, the suspect was still being held for questioning and had not been charged. In Hong Kong, possessing, selling or buying illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a HK$1 million fine.

A law enforcement source said the investigation indicated the consignment was for local consumption.

“We believe the seized cigarettes were intended to supplement the black market and meet demand in the city ahead of the Lunar New Year after customs officers made three major seizures of illicit cigarettes since mid-January,” the source said.

On January 15, customs officers seized HK$26 million worth of black-market cigarettes in a metal shed in the Ping Che area of Ta Kwu Ling.

Four days later, HK$46 million worth of contraband cigarettes were confiscated in another shed in the Ping Che area in a joint operation by police and customs officers.

On the following day, customs officers seized HK$47.5 million worth of illicit cigarettes in two shipping containers from Thailand. The two containers were declared to be carrying plastic materials.

In the first 24 days of 2021, more than HK$150 million worth of contraband cigarettes were seized – about one-fourth of what law enforcers seized in the whole of 2020.