Hong Kong was rocked by months of social unrest in 2019, with court cases involving arrested protesters still ongoing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: ‘joint enterprise’ doctrine urged by prosecutors could implicate those not at scene of illegal gathering, riot
- Interpretation sought stems from first riot case over 2019 anti-government movement in which three defendants were acquitted
- If applied, defence lawyers argue driver of a car or supplier of resources could also be charged if those they aided went on to commit crimes
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong was rocked by months of social unrest in 2019, with court cases involving arrested protesters still ongoing. Photo: Handout