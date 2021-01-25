Hong Kong was rocked by months of social unrest in 2019, with court cases involving arrested protesters still ongoing. Photo: Handout Hong Kong was rocked by months of social unrest in 2019, with court cases involving arrested protesters still ongoing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: ‘joint enterprise’ doctrine urged by prosecutors could implicate those not at scene of illegal gathering, riot

  • Interpretation sought stems from first riot case over 2019 anti-government movement in which three defendants were acquitted
  • If applied, defence lawyers argue driver of a car or supplier of resources could also be charged if those they aided went on to commit crimes

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:23pm, 25 Jan, 2021

