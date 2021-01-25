The Hong Kong government in March 2020 hired the local supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg The Hong Kong government in March 2020 hired the local supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
The Hong Kong government in March 2020 hired the local supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong government sues mask supplier over HK$100 million paid after finding products not all from Japan as agreed

  • Director of government logistics lodges claim against Global Party and its director in High Court; case forwarded to customs for follow-up
  • Authorities in March 2020 hired the supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan, but some face coverings it received were not made there

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 10:41pm, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government in March 2020 hired the local supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg The Hong Kong government in March 2020 hired the local supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
The Hong Kong government in March 2020 hired the local supplier to procure 32 million masks from Japan amid the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE