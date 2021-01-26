The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong
The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Elderly Hongkonger gets suspended jail term, HK$1,000 fine for attacking pigeons

  • Tsui Ping-kwan, 84, ‘cruelly beat’ two wild pigeons on as many occasions when their faeces landed on him in Tai Po on November 3 and December 14 last year
  • Principal Magistrate Don So imposed a HK$1,000 fine and sentenced him to two weeks behind bars, suspended for 12 months

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:41pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong
The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE