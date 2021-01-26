The case was heard at Fanling Law Courts. Photo: Winson Wong
Elderly Hongkonger gets suspended jail term, HK$1,000 fine for attacking pigeons
- Tsui Ping-kwan, 84, ‘cruelly beat’ two wild pigeons on as many occasions when their faeces landed on him in Tai Po on November 3 and December 14 last year
- Principal Magistrate Don So imposed a HK$1,000 fine and sentenced him to two weeks behind bars, suspended for 12 months
Topic | Hong Kong courts
