The car was parked illegally on Bowen Drive in Wan Chai at lunchtime last Thursday. Photo: SCMP The car was parked illegally on Bowen Drive in Wan Chai at lunchtime last Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong man arrested over use of fake parking ticket on car to throw off police

  • Policeman found the ticket was fake because the time of issuance was shown to be around 20 minutes after the car was spotted parked illegally
  • Another bogus parking ticket was found in the car; suspect was fined HK$320 for illegal parking and held on suspicion of using a false instrument

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:47pm, 26 Jan, 2021

