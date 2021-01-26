The car was parked illegally on Bowen Drive in Wan Chai at lunchtime last Thursday. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong man arrested over use of fake parking ticket on car to throw off police
- Policeman found the ticket was fake because the time of issuance was shown to be around 20 minutes after the car was spotted parked illegally
- Another bogus parking ticket was found in the car; suspect was fined HK$320 for illegal parking and held on suspicion of using a false instrument
Topic | Crime
The car was parked illegally on Bowen Drive in Wan Chai at lunchtime last Thursday. Photo: SCMP