Security camera footage shows a suspect dousing a home belonging to the family of a New Territories village head with paint. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police hunt four suspects after homes, cars owned by New Territories village head and family vandalised
- The attack, which took place around 4am, saw three houses doused with paint and a trio of vehicles splashed with corrosive fluid
- According to 73-year-old To Siu-lam, previous victim of a knife attack, it marks the fourth time his family’s homes have been targeted in recent years
Topic | Crime
