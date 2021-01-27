A High Court judge has declined to unfreeze a closed law firm’s accounts, but did agree to expedite its legal challenge on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li A High Court judge has declined to unfreeze a closed law firm’s accounts, but did agree to expedite its legal challenge on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong court declines to unfreeze closed law firm’s accounts following urgent application

  • A partner at the firm had asked that the funds be released so affected clients could complete their stalled real estate transactions
  • But Justice Russell Coleman finds that unfreezing the accounts would be inappropriately premature at present

Brian Wong

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:19pm, 27 Jan, 2021

