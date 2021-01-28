An elderly cyclist died after his bike collided with a dump truck (pictured) at an intersection in northern Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Elderly Hong Kong cyclist dies at scene after collision with dump truck in Yuen Long
- The traffic fatality was the fourth this month to involve an elderly resident, including a hit-and-run on Monday
- Thursday’s incident took place at around 12.46pm at the junction of Tong Yan Tsuen Road and Castle Peak Road
An elderly cyclist died after his bike collided with a dump truck (pictured) at an intersection in northern Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Facebook