Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook.
Former Hong Kong fitness trainer arrested over duping elderly woman out of HK$3.5 million
- The 27-year-old suspect worked as a coach at a fitness centre in Ngau Tau Kok
- He is believed to have tricked victim by offering help to get refund of gym membership and coaching fee worth HK$2 million
Topic | Crime
