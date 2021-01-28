Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook. Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook.
Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook.
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong fitness trainer arrested over duping elderly woman out of HK$3.5 million

  • The 27-year-old suspect worked as a coach at a fitness centre in Ngau Tau Kok
  • He is believed to have tricked victim by offering help to get refund of gym membership and coaching fee worth HK$2 million

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:18pm, 28 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook. Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook.
Officers from the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre are helping to trace down the money involved. Photo: Facebook.
READ FULL ARTICLE