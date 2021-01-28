Family Mask has apologised to customers and retailers over the incident. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong mask producer, store manager arrested over sale of face coverings with bacterial count 12.5 times beyond safety limit
- Customs officers test-purchased the coloured protective gear produced by Family Mask, along with other face coverings, for inspection last month
- Some 1,510 pieces of the product were seized during raid; a cosmetics chain store manager and the producing firm’s director were arrested
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Family Mask has apologised to customers and retailers over the incident. Photo: SCMP