Hong Kong student sent back to jail after appeal court finds his original sentence for weapons possession was too lenient
- Prosecutors argue the original sentencing magistrate’s judgment had been coloured by his dismay over disparities in the handling of a similar case
- Both cases involved students with weapons, but in one, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against a young mainland man who sang the national anthem while brandishing a knife at protesters
