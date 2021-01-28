Three Court of Appeal judges on Thursday ruled to increase the sentence of a student convicted of weapons possession in 2019. Photo: Warton Li Three Court of Appeal judges on Thursday ruled to increase the sentence of a student convicted of weapons possession in 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong student sent back to jail after appeal court finds his original sentence for weapons possession was too lenient

  • Prosecutors argue the original sentencing magistrate’s judgment had been coloured by his dismay over disparities in the handling of a similar case
  • Both cases involved students with weapons, but in one, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against a young mainland man who sang the national anthem while brandishing a knife at protesters

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:06pm, 28 Jan, 2021

