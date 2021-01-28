Domestic helpers enjoy their day off in Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong domestic helpers on maternity leave should be allowed to live apart from employers, lawyers argue in second legal bid
- A counsel representing a worker says the city’s 370,000 domestic helpers are entitled to the same labour protection as the local workforce
- But the government says the live-in requirement will apply throughout the duration of the employment relationship, including maternity leave
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Domestic helpers enjoy their day off in Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong