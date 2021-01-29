A man has had his 18-month sentence for weapons possession reduced to time served on appeal. Photo: Warton Li A man has had his 18-month sentence for weapons possession reduced to time served on appeal. Photo: Warton Li
A man has had his 18-month sentence for weapons possession reduced to time served on appeal. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man jailed for possessing bat, chilli spray during 2019 social unrest has sentence reduced on appeal

  • Judge reduces 18-month sentence for weapons possession to time served, releasing Lee Yuk-shing after five months behind bars
  • The judge sided with a lower court in rejecting Lee’s explanation for possessing the items, but accepted his sentence had been too harsh given there was no evidence he had used them

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 6:28pm, 29 Jan, 2021

