A man has had his 18-month sentence for weapons possession reduced to time served on appeal. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man jailed for possessing bat, chilli spray during 2019 social unrest has sentence reduced on appeal
- Judge reduces 18-month sentence for weapons possession to time served, releasing Lee Yuk-shing after five months behind bars
- The judge sided with a lower court in rejecting Lee’s explanation for possessing the items, but accepted his sentence had been too harsh given there was no evidence he had used them
Topic | Hong Kong courts
