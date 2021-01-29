Police arrested a mother-daughter pair and seized 54 bogus HK$500 banknotes on Thursday. Photo: Facebook.
Bogus banknote seizures up 68 per cent last year, as Hong Kong police raid fake bill workshop, detain mother-daughter pair
- Officers arrest tenant of a flat in Fanling and her daughter, seizing 54 bogus HK$500 banknotes along with unfinished bills, production equipment
- Police seized 11,771 counterfeit HK$1,000 banknotes between January and November of 2020, up 103 per cent from 5,785 in the whole of 2019
Topic | Crime
Police arrested a mother-daughter pair and seized 54 bogus HK$500 banknotes on Thursday. Photo: Facebook.