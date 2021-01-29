A customer views the cakes at a Maxim’s shop in Central Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong bakery fined HK$9,000 after customer bites into pork bun only to find lizard inside
- Woman bought food item at Maxim’s Cakes branch in Tuen Mun but only discovered gecko when she went to eat it two days later
- Catering firm has been fined 55 times so far over similar incidents with magistrate calling case ‘a bit outrageous’
