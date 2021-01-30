Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong seizes record HK$2.2 billion worth of narcotics in 2020 as Covid-19 forces syndicates to send drugs by air cargo
- Customs enforcers seized nearly 950kg of cocaine in 2020, the largest single-year haul in almost two decades
- Syndicates changed tactics, dumping human couriers as pandemic disrupted air travel
