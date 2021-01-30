Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong seizes record HK$2.2 billion worth of narcotics in 2020 as Covid-19 forces syndicates to send drugs by air cargo

  • Customs enforcers seized nearly 950kg of cocaine in 2020, the largest single-year haul in almost two decades
  • Syndicates changed tactics, dumping human couriers as pandemic disrupted air travel

Topic |   Drugs
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:05pm, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong customs displays nearly HK$300 million worth of methamphetamine found in a shipping container headed to Australia last year. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE