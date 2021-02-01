Former managing director of JPMorgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Catherine Leung. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong court finds former JPMorgan managing director not guilty of bribery
- Catherine Leung, 52, was accused of hiring the son of Kerry Logistics Networks’ chairman in bid to win work on the company’s IPO
- Defence had argued the hire was a normal part of the investment bank’s ‘sons and daughters programme’
