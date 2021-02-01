Animal cruelty carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$200,000 fine. Photo: Shutterstock Animal cruelty carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$200,000 fine. Photo: Shutterstock
Animals
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police search for three suspects after wild boar ‘trapped and beaten to death’

  • Witness tells officers on Sunday she saw two men beating a squealing pig with unidentified hard objects near a refuse station in Lai Chi Kok
  • Detectives from Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit are handling the case; no arrests have been made yet

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:35pm, 1 Feb, 2021

