(From left) ICAC advisory committee chairmen Adrian Wong, Benjamin Tang, Martin Liao and Timothy Tong at ICAC headquarters in North Point. Photo: Dickson Lee
Corruption complaints in Hong Kong plunge to 40-year low in 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic
- ICAC officials say the drop could be attributed to a lack of economic activities during pandemic or new ways to commit crimes and avoid detection
- Among public sector organisations, most complaints were recorded against police, followed by food and environmental hygiene, and housing departments
