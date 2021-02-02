In Hong Kong, possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a HK$1 million fine. Photo: Shutterstock In Hong Kong, possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a HK$1 million fine. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Tutor arrested over sending child pornography to Hong Kong schoolgirls

  • The 39-year-old suspect, an English teacher at a tutorial centre in Tuen Mun, was detained at his home in Tin Shui Wai
  • The tutorial centre fired him on Sunday and police have seized his computer to check for child pornography

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:15pm, 2 Feb, 2021

