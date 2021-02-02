In Hong Kong, possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a HK$1 million fine. Photo: Shutterstock
Tutor arrested over sending child pornography to Hong Kong schoolgirls
- The 39-year-old suspect, an English teacher at a tutorial centre in Tuen Mun, was detained at his home in Tin Shui Wai
- The tutorial centre fired him on Sunday and police have seized his computer to check for child pornography
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, possession of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a HK$1 million fine. Photo: Shutterstock