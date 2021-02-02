Con artists duped mask buyers out of more than HK$74 million in Hong Kong in 2020. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong shopping scams tripled in 2020, with more than HK$74 million conned from mask buyers
- Overall number of crimes reported in 2020 rose by 6.8 per cent to 63,232, while total detection rate increased slightly by 0.7 per cent, to 37.8 per cent
- Police chief Chris Tang says SIM-card registration could help officers crack down on scams, as most culprits use untraceable prepaid phone cards
