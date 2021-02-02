Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong
National security law: Hong Kong court gives Apple Daily more time to check whether police wrongly seized documents in high-profile operation
- Police seized 423 items as evidence during a nine-hour raid on the newspaper’s Tseung Kwan O premises on August 10
- Media mogul Jimmy Lai and others had filed six writs to reclaim possession of various documents and digital files
Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong