Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong
Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong court gives Apple Daily more time to check whether police wrongly seized documents in high-profile operation

  • Police seized 423 items as evidence during a nine-hour raid on the newspaper’s Tseung Kwan O premises on August 10
  • Media mogul Jimmy Lai and others had filed six writs to reclaim possession of various documents and digital files

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 5:23pm, 2 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong
Police raided the Apple Daily offices last August. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE