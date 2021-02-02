Safeguarding national security was listed as one of the operational priorities of Police Commissioner Chris Tang this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Safeguarding national security was listed as one of the operational priorities of Police Commissioner Chris Tang this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police chief defends low prosecution rate of national security cases, saying inquiries take time

  • Eight people have been prosecuted for offences under the security law, out of 97 arrested so far
  • Force chief says the seriousness of the cases warrant a thorough investigation and suspects who accuse police of using law to spread fear are trying to mislead the public

Christy Leung
Updated: 11:17pm, 2 Feb, 2021

