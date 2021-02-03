Hong Kong police arrested four and seized more than HK$1.7 million worth of cannabis when cracking down on a syndicate that delivered drugs via car. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest four, seize HK$1.7 million in cannabis as they put brakes on car-bound delivery service
- The operation included the seizure of seven vehicles allegedly used to transport drugs and paraphernalia to customers around the city
- Shut down of pubs and party rooms amid coronavirus helped spark change in tactics, according to police
Topic | Crime
