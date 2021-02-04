Twenty-two people were injured in a collision between a light rail train and a truck in northern Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Facebook Twenty-two people were injured in a collision between a light rail train and a truck in northern Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Twenty-two injured in collision between truck and light rail train in northern Hong Kong

  • Police said those hurt in the accident suffered only minor injuries
  • Service on four light rail lines was affected as a result of the crash

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:41pm, 4 Feb, 2021

