Twenty-two people were injured in a collision between a light rail train and a truck in northern Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
Twenty-two injured in collision between truck and light rail train in northern Hong Kong
- Police said those hurt in the accident suffered only minor injuries
- Service on four light rail lines was affected as a result of the crash
