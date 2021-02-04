A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: 16-year-old who threw petrol bomb at police living quarters latest to see probation turned into custodial sentence
- The Court of Appeal concluded that time at a training centre was more appropriate given the gravity of the offence
- The sentence, originally delivered by Magistrate Stanley Ho, is one of at least 10 to be reversed at the court after applications for review by prosecutors
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang