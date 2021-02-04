A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: 16-year-old who threw petrol bomb at police living quarters latest to see probation turned into custodial sentence

  • The Court of Appeal concluded that time at a training centre was more appropriate given the gravity of the offence
  • The sentence, originally delivered by Magistrate Stanley Ho, is one of at least 10 to be reversed at the court after applications for review by prosecutors

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:53pm, 4 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
A petrol bomb is lit near Polytechnic University in Hung Hom, site of violent clashes between protesters and police in November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE