The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police make biggest ever seizure of ketamine in a single operation valued at HK$437 million
- The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan disguised as packages of macaroni, is highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007
- A 23-year-old man was arrested in Yuen Long on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug and is likely to be charged
Topic | Crime
The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong