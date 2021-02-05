The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong
The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police make biggest ever seizure of ketamine in a single operation valued at HK$437 million

  • The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan disguised as packages of macaroni, is highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007
  • A 23-year-old man was arrested in Yuen Long on suspicion of trafficking in a dangerous drug and is likely to be charged

Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:40pm, 5 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong
The haul, shipped into the city from Pakistan labelled as packages of macaroni, was highest seizure of the drug in a year since 2007. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE