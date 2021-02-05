Heidi Wong operated her Hong Kong sex syndicate out of a luxury flat in Mid-Levels. Photo: Shutterstock
Elderly Hong Kong housewife who ran prostitution ring must pay back HK$33 million or do 10 more years behind bars
- Heidi Wong was jailed for three years in November after pleading guilty to running illegal racket
- Judge orders her to return immoral earnings or stay in jail well into her 80s
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
